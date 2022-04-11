Elderly man killed in East Orange fire

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police and Fire departments are investigating a fatal fire that took the life of Albert Prince, 76, of East Orange, according to an April 11 press release from the ECPO.

Prince was killed in the predawn hours of April 11 when a fire spread through his three-story, single-family home on Hawthorne Avenue, where he lived alone. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.