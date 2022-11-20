Essex County sheriff’s officer rescues baby left in abandoned stolen car

ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:50 p.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Department rescued an infant located in an abandoned stolen vehicle, according to a Nov. 15 press release from the sheriff’s department.

After being advised by the Orange Police Department that a vehicle with N.J. plates containing a baby had been stolen from the area of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in Orange, a sheriff’s officer immediately responded and began canvassing for the vehicle. He located the vehicle in the middle of the street on Conover Terrace. He then checked the vehicle for occupants and saw the child asleep in his car seat. The baby was evaluated by Saint Clare’s emergency medical services, found to be in good health and placed into his father’s custody.

“I am proud of the exemplary work done by this Essex County sheriff’s officer,” Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “His quick thinking and actions served to not only locate a stolen vehicle but to rescue a child left alone in an abandoned car.”