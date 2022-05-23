Fatal hit-and-run incident under investigation in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of Felipe Chay, 46, of Orange, according to a May 23 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, May 14, at approximately 11 p.m., Chay was struck on the 100 block of Scotland Road in Orange. The preliminary investigation indicates that he was struck by two vehicles. Neither vehicle remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.