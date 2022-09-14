First class graduates from EO’s free training program in the construction trades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The first class of East Orange’s free training program in the construction trades successfully completed requirements to receive certificates of completion in general construction from the National Career Institute. A commencement ceremony was held Friday, Sept. 9, in City Council chambers.

A component of the East Orange General Laborers Training Program, the 10-and-a-half-week training provided free classes and hands-on training to eligible East Orange residents. It was specifically designed to prepare East Orange residents for opportunities to work locally on redevelopment and revitalization projects.

“We have more than $2 billion in major construction happening throughout the city and I want to make sure that our residents are not hindered by a lack of skills or training. My administration is committed to investing in our residents, improving their workforce readiness and giving them access to meaningful employment and career opportunities,” Mayor Ted Green said. “As the economy continues to recover, it is my administration’s top priority to ensure that we are cultivating homegrown talent and putting them on a path toward upward mobility.”

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that opportunities in construction trades will increase by up to 13 percent by 2026; however, data also shows that the largest percentages of skilled workforce in construction trades exist mainly of workers of ages 45 and older. The East Orange General Laborers Training Program aims to close this gap and expose younger residents to careers as plumbers, contractors, bricklayers, boilermakers, electricians, painters and more.

The construction industry has also become more inclusive as an increased number of women and minorities are also choosing jobs in construction. In this first training class, 11 men and two women — all minorities — participated in the program.

“The trades offer a rewarding, in-demand and profitable career for many who are interested in working with their hands and who possess the skills and aptitude necessary for entrance into this career choice. The students who have completed the East Orange General Laborers Program have the skills necessary to enter the construction industry as qualified entry-level laborers,” NCI President George P. Blount said.

For more information on this program, contact program director David Sharp at david.sharp@eastorange-nj.gov. Interested participants can also visit tinyurl.com/eoconstruction to complete an online survey and be added to the city’s database.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall