Forest Street School earns a Beacon Blue Ribbon award

ORANGE, NJ — Forest Street Community School Principal Yancisca Loften-Cooke accepted the Beacon Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award on Dec. 1 on behalf of the school staff, students and families. Forest Street is the first-ever, nationally recognized Blue Ribbon school in the Orange Public Schools.

Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Inc. visited the Orange school back in April and, from that assessment, the school was awarded Beacon Blue Ribbon status. The award will be housed at Forest Street School for all to see.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a U.S. Department of Education award program that recognizes exemplary public and nonpublic schools on a yearly basis. The BRSE program assists all schools, with a special focus on low-socioeconomic, culturally diverse and low-performing communities of learning, in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs and developing a schoolwide action plan to ensure measurable student achievement.

“Join me in congratulating the staff, students and families of Forest Street Community School on obtaining this prestigious honor. Now, this is what I mean when I say we are ‘Moving into Greatness,’” Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II said.

Photos Courtesy of Joan Purkiss