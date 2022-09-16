Former NFL player gives back to Orange with new 51-unit multifamily building

ORANGE, NJ — A new 74,000-square-foot residential building, dubbed The Legacy, has begun construction at 751 Vose Ave. in Orange. Avison Young, a real estate services firm with offices in Morristown, will provide construction management services and act as the general contractor over the course of the projected 12-month construction period. The ground-up, five-story building, developed by former professional football player Kimble Wright, will add 51 new residential units to the community and will replace a vacant lot.

“Leading projects with the size and complexity of The Legacy sits right at the nexus of our team’s capabilities to deliver on time and on budget,” said Tony Bienert, Avison Young director of construction management. “When Kimble engaged Avison Young, he had already gone through the extensive approvals process and was ready to start building. We partnered very closely with him and his owner’s rep team, Mills Management LLC, to identify the best strategies to successfully maximize potential areas for savings in both time and costs.”

The Legacy will be a luxury residential project that was inspired by Wright’s dream to give back to the community by making a difference and leaving a lasting mark for himself, his family and the neighborhood. The class A building will include a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments, parking, common spaces, a rooftop terrace, a fitness center, and access to the nearby NJ Transit Mountain Avenue station.

“It was Avison Young’s reputation in the industry that led us to partner with them to deliver The Legacy to the market,” Kimble said. “We are confident that Tony and his team will help us meet our ambitious goals with this new building, which are to inspire our community to help each other and fulfill their dreams.”

The Avison Young team will be led by Bienert, and will include Jay Singer as senior project manager, Jeff Bennett and Jeff Zerillo as project managers, and Samantha Martinez as project coordinator.