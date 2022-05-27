Ground broken on new multifamily community in Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Expanding its footprint in New Jersey, Reynolds Asset Management broke ground on a brand new apartment community in Orange on Monday, May 23. The ceremony culminated in the burying of a time capsule containing artifacts from the property’s former tenant, Orange Valley Hardware, to commemorate the property’s history. To encourage professional growth in Orange’s Valley Arts district, Reynolds also presented Valley Arts NJ with a $2,500 check to support community building and economic development for arts professionals.

“Breaking ground on this project is the first step in laying down roots here in Orange,” Reynolds CEO Lou Reynolds said. “We’re thrilled to contribute to the vitality of this community with new housing, and we’re excited to continue fostering growth here in the future.”

The project site is located at 606 Freeman St. in the commuter-friendly heart of the Orange community. When complete, the multifamily development will feature 103 units — a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The development will also feature covered parking, a rooftop lounge and grill areas, a high-end fitness facility, and a business center. Currently, the project is anticipated to be completed in November 2023.

Photos Courtesy of Reynolds Asset Management