Historical Society of East Orange to celebrate city’s past legacy

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Historical Society of East Orange will host a special event celebrating the city’s past legacy as one of America’s wealthiest communities, titled “A Soiree: Reclaiming Our Prominence,” on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Ambrose Ward Mansion, 132 S. Harrison St. in East Orange.

The event will feature: historian Rudolph Drakeford; Leon Vaughan, historic military reenactor; standup comedian Marjani Jones; and West African stage and screen star Floxy Bee.

“This is our first in-person event since the restrictions on COVID have been lifted. We are hopeful this event will attract new members while highlighting the city’s past legacy as one of the richest communities in America, as well as highlighting the proud legacy of black soldiers from the area who fought in the Civil War,” HSEO President Loretta Onyeani said. “The festivities will enlighten our citizens on the extraordinary people who helped shape and influence the development of the city and the nation.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling 973-946-2144. Light refreshments will be served and seating is limited. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit hseo.org.