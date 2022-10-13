Housing authority in Orange will celebrate Washington Manor’s 50th anniversary

ORANGE, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Orange and the Orange Redevelopment Authority will host a gala event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Washington Manor on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the 250-unit facility located at 340 Thomas Boulevard in Orange. At the event, several civic and community leaders will be honored for their contributions to the growth and development of the Orange public housing community.

Among the roster of distinguished honorees are: Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, receiving the Humanitarian Award; Cephas Ward, revitalization specialist at the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, receiving the Making a Difference Award; Clifford Ross, vice chairperson of the HACO board of commissioners, receiving the Community Service Award; Glenn F. Scotland, founding member of McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, receiving the Appreciation Award; and Washington Manor resident Corneila Parker, receiving the Residence Award.

“We are truly honored to host a celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Washington Manor. It’s an historic milestone for the Orange Housing Authority and for the Orange community,” HACO Executive Director Walter McNeil said. “We will honor the extraordinary contributions of civic and community leaders and our residents who exemplify a legacy of advocacy for safe and affordable housing for our citizens.”

Washington Manor was constructed and put into service by the Housing Authority of the City of Orange in August 1972. The building features 250 units and provides affordable housing for low-income seniors.

HACO has improved the physical space to enhance the curb appeal of the development to make it more attractive. HACO recently changed the front facade to reflect a calm, inviting professional setting, and introduced native plants and trees in front of the building and around the property to enhance the image of the property. HACO has also started to make updates to the units.

For further information, contact Dawn Edmond at 973-419-2339 or visit haconj.org.