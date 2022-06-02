HUD awards $99 million to improve, preserve public housing in New Jersey

TRENTON, NJ — On May 27, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $99 million in funding to 56 public housing authorities in New Jersey to make capital investments in their public housing properties.

“It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New York Jersey. “HUD’s Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents’ health, safety and quality of life.”

HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. PHAs can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements, such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

In Essex County, Newark Housing Authority received $27,352,551, Orange Housing Authority received $762,761, Irvington Housing Authority received $1,701,976 and East Orange Housing Authority received $213,185.