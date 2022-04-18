Juvenile in possession of ‘ghost gun’ arrested during investigation in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — On April 13, Lt. Hector Rosado and Sgt. Craig Barnett of the Orange Police Department encountered a commotion between a group of males in a rear parking lot of a multifamily apartment dwelling on the 300 block of Park Avenue, according to a press release from the city. The officers were responding to quality-of-life complaints in the neighborhood prior to the encounter. During the course of the investigation, the officers identified Christopher Brumaire, a 26-year-old Orange resident at the scene, as a wanted suspect.

As officers arrested Brumaire, Rosado observed a juvenile suspect wearing a black satchel crossbody shoulder bag. This nylon bag appeared to be weighed down with an item that resembled the barrel of a handgun forcing its way through the fabric. Rosado immediately detained the 16-year-old juvenile, and recovered a semiautomatic, fully loaded 9 mm Patmos P80, with a 17-round large-capacity ammo magazine, and a round in the chamber of the handgun.

This make and model of the weapon is a replica similar to that of a Glock 26 9 mm handgun and is considered to be a “ghost gun” since it does not contain a serial number. The juvenile in possession of the weapon was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon; possession of prohibited weapons, specifically a large-capacity ammo magazine; and possession of prohibited weapons, specifically a firearm without serial number.

The juvenile was remanded to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center and Brumaire was transported to Essex County Correctional Facility, both pending court procedures.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty.