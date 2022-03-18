Man shot to death on Scotland Road in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Anton Douglas, 24, according to a March 17 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, March 16, at approximately 5:18 p.m., officers from the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Scotland Road in Orange. When they arrived, they discovered Douglas,who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.