Memorial services to be held for former East Orange mayor

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Memorial services celebrating the life and legacy of former East Orange Mayor Robert L. Bowser, who died on April 2 at age 86, will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts, 35 Winans St. in East Orange. The public is invited; however, due to limited seating capacity, registration is required by visiting www.HonorableRLBowser.eventbrite.com. Masking and social distancing will be observed. The services will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/RyyaA6Nj1k0.

As the 12th mayor of East Orange, Bowser was the longest serving black mayor in city history, having served with distinction for four terms. He is credited with fostering the city’s economic recovery and resurgence.

In lieu of flowers the family requests the public make a charitable donation to the following entities: Men of Essex Inc., P.O. Box 1070, East Orange, NJ 07019, www.menofessex1958.org; or NJIT Office of Development and Alumni Relations, University Heights, Newark, NJ 07102, www.njit.edu.