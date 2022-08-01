Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO.

The collision occurred at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue in East Orange. A 40-year-old Montclair man was taken to University Hospital, where he is being treated for serious bodily injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.