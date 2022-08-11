National Night Out in East Orange builds connections

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to building connections with East Orange’s first responders at the town’s 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, residents had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Army, National Guard and FBI, as well as Joi’s Angels, ADAPT and CareWell Health, who all came together to provide valuable resources and information in support of the national community-building campaign.

There were plenty of activities and games to take part in, including the “Battle of the Wards” kickball tournament, which ended in a tie between #TeamMayorsOffice and #Team5thWard. A rematch has been scheduled for the upcoming weeks, so stay tuned.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall