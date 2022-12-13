Newark Beth Israel leader is inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. was inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame on Nov. 30.

Terry was a member of Hart Middle School’s first graduating class. He went on to graduate from East Orange High School and was elected to two terms as an East Orange ward leader before entering the health care field.

“It is an honor and a privilege to become a member of the East Orange Hall of Fame,” Terry said. “It was here that I received some of my first lessons in leadership and the impact that good leaders can have on their communities. I bring those lessons to my work as president and chief executive officer of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, where we serve patients across the greater Newark region, including East Orange.”

The East Orange Hall of Fame celebrates the accomplishments of its exceptional residents, alumni and businesses. Terry joins a distinguished list of honorees that includes legendary songstress Whitney Houston, groundbreaking tennis champion Althea Gibson, Pulitzer Prize–winning author Margaret Antoinette Clapp, N.J. Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver and former East Orange Mayor William S. Hart, the first African American mayor of a major New Jersey city, to name a few.

Terry has more than 35 years of experience in health care administration at three major New Jersey Health care organizations, including 25 years at RWJBarnabas Health.