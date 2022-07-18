North Carolina man shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Antwan McAdoo, 42, of Burlington, N.C., according to a July 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, June 15, East Orange police were dispatched to Elmwood Park on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on Oak Street. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.