OHS girls hoops team loses to Newark Lab to begin season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Kenia Luna, lost to Newark Lab 40-34 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.

Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 11 points; A’Rina Black had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four steals; Luvenia Morton had 6 points and seven rebounds; Shad’e Gray had 3 points and eight rebounds; and Rahshanae Williams contributed 2 points and five rebounds to lead OHS.

Roderica Adeclat pulled down five rebounds for OHS.

Orange will host Belleville High School on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m., and will face Morris High School in the Morris Hills Holiday Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2:30 p.m. The tournament continues Wednesday, Dec. 28, against an opponent and time to be determined.

 

  

