Oliver Named as treasurer of the National Lieutenant Governors Association

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as treasurer for the National Lieutenant Governors Association for 2022-2023. The NLGA is a professional association supporting lieutenant governors and the officeholders first in line of succession to the governor in all 50 states and the U.S. territories in the goal of being as effective and as efficient as possible for constituents.

Oliver was appointed by a bipartisan vote of her peers. She will serve as treasurer through July of 2023. Prior to this most recent appointment, Oliver had been serving as east region chairperson of the NLGA executive committee.

“Lt. Gov. Oliver’s selection demonstrates the confidence her peers across the nation have in her ability to collaborate in leading this essential group,” NLGA Director Julia Brossart said.

“I am incredibly proud of Lt. Gov. Oliver for her hard work serving the people of New Jersey and as east region chair of the NLGA executive committee,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Recognition of her hard work has brought her to this new position as treasurer for the NLGA and I look forward to watching her continue to have a positive impact on the people of our state and country in her new role.”

“I thank the National Lieutenant Governors Association for naming me the 2022-2023 treasurer and I look forward to continuing to connect with fellow lieutenant governors across the nation,” Oliver said. “The association offers state leaders like me the opportunity to collaborate and work towards a unifying goal of helping to improve people’s quality of life.”

The NLGA meets three times a year. It also engages in international meetings and missions to bring the opportunity for economic, political, cultural and/or academic benefit to NLGA members, and their states and territories. Additionally, it offers the nation’s second-highest state officeholders the opportunity to assume national leadership roles, foster interstate cooperation and share best practices for the benefit of their constituents.

Oliver was elected to office in 2017 with Murphy and reelected in 2021 to a second term. In addition to her role as lieutenant governor, she serves as commissioner of the N.J. Department of Community Affairs, where she has led efforts to expand initiatives to create affordable housing; distribute emergency rental assistance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; and strengthen programs focused on neighborhood revitalization, homelessness prevention, lead paint abatement and local government services.

In the times she has served as acting governor, she has signed multiple bills into law, including those that renewed the Urban Enterprise Zone Program, strengthened equal pay for equal work, protected employees from wage theft, and established a pilot program aimed at helping divert youths from entering and reentering the juvenile justice system.