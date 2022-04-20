Orange cadets visit Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation

ORANGE, NJ — On April 7, Special Law Enforcement Officer Class II Sam Trimble, Chief Tom Sperduto and nine cadets, all from the Junior ROTC program at Orange High School, visited the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation. This foundation was formed 25 years ago to raise money for Marines and federal law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the United States.

Thanks to generous donors to the MCLEF, every child who loses a parent in active duty gets $35,000 for an educational fund. Since its conception, this organization has donated more than $88 million.