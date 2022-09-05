Orange Housing Authority to host 11th annual Youth Scholarship Golf Tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Housing Authority will host its 11th annual Youth Scholarship Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Shackamaxon Country Club, 100 Tillinghast Turn, Scotch Plains. A host of business and civic luminaries will be among the field of golfers to help raise $50,000 in support of the higher education aspirations of Orange youths.

The schedule of activities includes: registration and breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m., cocktail hour at 3:30 p.m., and a dinner reception and awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m

Participants and winning teams and players will have the opportunity to win a trove of prizes and merchandise through gifts, tricky tray, 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

For sponsorship and further information, contact Dawn Edmond at 973-677-4577 or dedmond@haconj.org.