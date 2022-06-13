Orange man arrested for fatally shooting East Orange resident

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced June 9 that Darienne Murray, 35, of Orange, has been arrested for the murder of Melja T. Oliver, 37, of East Orange.

On Friday, June 3, at 12:51 a.m., East Orange police were dispatched to the 500 block of Main Street in East Orange, where they discovered Oliver on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

On June 8, Murray was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation, which is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department, remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.