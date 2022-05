ORANGE, NJ — With great sadness, the Orange Police Department announced the death of 34-year-old Officer Rodolfo Diaz, who was born Oct. 1, 1987. The Orange Police Department was notified of his untimely death on May 19.

Diaz began his journey with the Orange Police Department on March 29, 2021. He worked with the department up until the date of his death. Diaz is remembered by his friends, family and fellow officers for his commitment, attention to detail and dependability.