Orange Public Schools holds professional development day

ORANGE, NJ — To meet core focus areas three and four — “human capital and job embedded professional development” and “rigorous and relevant curricula and instruction” — of the Orange Public School District’s strategic plan, staff members gathered on March 24 for a day of professional development in collaboration with colleagues. Educators of students in Pre-K through 12th grade learned more about sound practices aligned to support student instruction across all learners, subgroups and disciplines. Pictured, kindergarten staff members engaged in “block play” to learn new ways to develop their students’ math, science and literacy skills.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District