Orange to replace and pave curbs and sidewalks on Willow Street

ORANGE, NJ — The city of Orange Township has announced that the curb/sidewalk replacement and paving of Willow Street, between Scotland Road and Lincoln Avenue, is expected to begin this spring, according to a Feb. 10 statement from Mayor Dwayne Warren and Director of Public Works and Engineering Marty Mayes.

Area residents will be inconvenienced temporarily, as driveways and street parking may not be accessible during the paving period; however, the completion of this project is expected to lead to safer streets for Orange residents.

To ask any questions concerning the project or to request any special accommodations, contact the Public Works and Engineering Office at 973-952-5703 or 973-885-1921.