Rotary Club of East Orange launches shoe drive fundraiser

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Rotary Club of East Orange is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now through June 1 to raise funds for the club’s community initiatives. The Rotary Club of East Orange will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected; the club will be issued a check for the collected shoes by Funds2Orgs, an organization that pays for shoes and then resells them to raise funds for charity.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at East Orange Community Development Corp. food pantry, 37 Evergreen Place in East Orange, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the designated fundraising period.

All donated shoes will ultimately be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with microentrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” club President Carol Jenkins said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they might want to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our continued community initiatives, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic help. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Rotary Club of East Orange shoe drive, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.