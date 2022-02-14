Seven Oaks community leader launches bid for South Ward council seat

ORANGE, NJ — James H. Ward III, an architect, builder and founder of the Seven Oaks Society in Orange, has announced his candidacy for the South Ward council seat.

When Ward and his wife, Zonasha, moved to Orange from New York City, he jumped right into the community, according to a press release from Ward’s campaign. As founder of Seven Oaks Society, an organization created to more broadly connect the historic neighborhood with the city, Ward has championed efforts to increase building design standards, advocated for noise ordinances, protected LGBTQ rights, and updated signage to protect the community’s children and elderly residents. During the last two winters, he has distributed nearly 1,000 coats to needy residents.

According to the press release, he brings with him a wealth of professional leadership and project management that he has garnered in his lengthy career in construction development projects in NYC, including the World Trade Center, Hudson Yards and 1 Vanderbilt. In Orange, Ward sits on the zoning board and on the board of Valley Arts NJ. He is a professor at Columbia University.

Ward has announced his vision to reimagine and reform Orange with responsible use of taxpayer funds tethered to innovative technological solutions. More information can be found at www.JamesWardforOrange.com.