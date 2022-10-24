Timberlake hosts fifth annual ‘Covered with Compassion’ event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake recently hosted her fifth annual Covered with Compassion community event , at which she collaborated with vendors and community partners to provide free wigs and support services to women experiencing health-related hair loss. The Oct. 18 event in East Orange was successful as many women battling various forms of cancer, alopecia and other diseases that lead to hair loss were beautified and reminded to love themselves despite their experiences.

“This event is dear to my heart as I used wigs, makeup and other forms of beautification to make my grandmother happy throughout her battle with cancer,” Timberlake said. “I know how much it meant to her and I want other women to feel beautiful as they deal with their health-related hair-loss conditions.”

Photos Courtesy of Britnee N. Timberlake