Weathers siblings win awards at fishing derbies

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Kaila Weathers, of Orange, caught the first fish in the girls category and caught the most fish in the girls 6-10 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Irvington Park on Wednesday, May 18. She caught her first fish at 6:02 p.m. and caught four fish. Presenting her with the award are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, left, and Jackie Matthews from the Essex County Parks Department, right.

Iean Weathers, of Orange, caught the most fish in the boys 6-10 age category at the fishing derby in Irvington Park. He caught two fish. Presenting him with the award are Salvante, left, and Matthews, right.

Impressing yet again, Kaila caught the most fish in the girls 6-10 age category at the fishing derby in Grover Cleveland Park on Thursday, May 19. She caught one fish. Presenting her with the award are Matthews, left, and Kahron Smothers from the Essex County Parks Department, right.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County