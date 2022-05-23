Youngster from East Orange wins prize at fishing derby

Photo Courtesy of Essex County

ORANGE, NJ — Milena Bagot, second from right, of East Orange, caught the most fish in the girls 0-5 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Monte Irvin Orange Park on Tuesday, May 17. Milena, who is pictured with her brother, Kylon, caught one fish. Presenting her with the award are Kahron Smothers, left, and Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.

