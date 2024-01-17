Police investigate fatal shooting of Irvington man

An Irvington resident was fatally shot on the street in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Ty’Shad Campbell, 27, of Irvington, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

On Jan. 14, at 4:25 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Grove Street, Newark.

Arriving officers located Campbell outside at that location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.