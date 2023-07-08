Roosevelt graduates moving on to high school

Roosevelt Middle School graduated 278 students on June 20 in an outdoor ceremony at West Orange High School.

The band and choir performed during the ceremony and Principal Lionel Hush addressed students and welcomed parents, recognizing their growth over the past two years and encouraging them to make the most of high school.

Several students received Roosevelt’s annual awards:

Mayor’s Citizenship Award; Kyan Bashkoff and Orli Zucker

Jack Ramsay Memorial Award For Art; Angel Ike-Egolum and Ash Cayetano

Betty Lou Hardy Memorial Award For Creative Writing; Samantha Pean and Aden Hatcher

Carol Sadler Memorial Kindness Of Heart Award; Wagley Auguste and Justin Rodriguez

Student To Watch Awards; Razz Smith and Grace Moran

Roosevelt Middle School Awards Of Excellence; Mia Sinha and Timothy Koch

“The President’s Education Award for educational achievement is given to students who have earned all As and Bs in every subject and every marking period for their two years at Roosevelt Middle School. And the President’s Education Award for educational excellence is given to students who have earned all As in every subject and every marking period throughout their two years at Roosevelt Middle School,” said Hush. A large number of students achieved both.

President’s Achievement Award:

Ajay Anand; Justin Anderton; Agustin Arrieta; Elisha Ayim; Kyan Bashkof; Annabel Bennett; Gabriel Bock; Moyinoluwa Browne; Kori Bryant; Hannah Cabanban; David Cabrera; Valeria Cervantes; Alexander Chelstowski; Chelsea Claude; Haley Condor Robalino; Alexander Cureton; Stecy Delva; Ramoy Dennis; Liam Dodson; Amarachukwu Emmanuel; Alana Everett; Aiden Grandal; Talia Gurkan; Flash Hamilton; Kamal Harte; Aden Hatcher; Mirna Hercules Lazo; Nmachukwu Ike-Egolum; Micah Johnson; Timothy Koch; Daniel Kriegsman; Abigail Kurien; Evan Lacy; Natalie Louis; George Makriannis; Zadie Malik; Lewis McAbee; Owen McCree; Darius Millington; Megan Moran; Daniel Moreno; Akira Mura; Olivia Olson; William Palaguachi-Mendez; Tatiana Pilet; Dominic Pulmano; Tobias Raabe; Rhia Randolph; Jillian Rayos; Jake Rea; Rinoa Rodriguez; Camila Ronceros; Jacob Salinas; Kyla Sanner; Coleman Simmons; Olive Singleton; Jack Smith; Mya Smith; Razz Smith; Landon Stoabs; Gabriella Sulit; Maria Torres Lopez; Miles Tranquada; Paige Ullrich; Erick Valle Cruz; Theodore Wickham; Caia Williams; Madeleine Williams and Orli Zucker.

The President’s Award for Excellence winners: Kaylan Balmir; Melina Constantine; Connor Der; Benjamin Fox; Aishwarya Jacob; Joshua Montague; Grace Moran; Brianna Nathan; Andrea Ochoa; Isabella Rodriguez; Madison Simao and Mia Sinha.