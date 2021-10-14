Alzheimer’s New Jersey announces new caregiver virtual conference

ROSELAND, NJ — Alzheimer’s New Jersey, in partnership with HomeCare Options based in Wayne, will host a free three-part virtual conference series for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Each part of the series will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The dates are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 21, with Dr. Matthew Barnas, medical director and founder of Pelorus Elder & Behavioral Health.

Thursday, Oct. 28, with Caitlin Lennox, programs and services coordinator at Alzheimer’s New Jersey.

Thursday, Nov. 4, with licensed clinical social worker Connie Palmer of Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss.

“We are pleased to partner with HomeCare Options for this important conference focusing on the vital aspects of providing care to those with dementia,” said Kenneth Zaentz, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s New Jersey. “Caregivers will learn about current treatment options, ways to communicate effectively with someone with dementia, and approaches to managing the stress and emotional demands of caregiving.”

Attendance is open to the public. There is no fee; however, registration is required. For more information or to register, call Alzheimer’s New Jersey at 888-280-6055 or visit www.alznj.org. While this program is designed as a series, attendees may attend one, two or all three parts. All sessions will be recorded.