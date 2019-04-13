Concert at Roseland church

ROSELAND, NJ — Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Roseland will host a concert given by Dan Schutte, composer of such well-known contemporary hymns as “Sing A New Song,” “City of God” and “Here I Am, Lord.” These beloved hymns have brought joy and comfort to many hearts. The concert will be Saturday, April 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be held in the church, located at 28 Livingston Ave. Tickets are charged. Call the parish office at 973-226-7288 for more information.