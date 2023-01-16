Two-car collision in Roseland leaves one dead

ROSELAND, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Roseland acting Police Director John Matheis announced Jan. 10 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a two-car collision in Roseland that apparently caused the death of Christine Perrella, 70, of Caldwell.

On Jan. 9 at 12:11 p.m., Roseland police notified CSIB of a two-vehicle collision that occurred in the 100 block of Eisenhower Parkway in Roseland. Perrella, the driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, but succumbed to her injuries. At this time, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.