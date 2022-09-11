A moment of bliss: seventh annual Maplewood Meditates

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The seventh annual Maplewood Meditates is the perfect opportunity for community members to come see what the calming practice of meditation is all about. The event will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park’s amphitheater.

Attendees will be guided by meditation teacher and Maplewood resident Anne Sussman, and South Orange resident Shirley Matthews will close the event with a sound bath. Hosted by RISE, Maplewood Meditates is a family-friendly community event and no previous meditation experience is required.

Additional information can be found at facebook.com/maplewoodmeditates. Bring blankets, chairs or cushions to be comfortable while seated.

RISE, or Ready to Inspire Serve and Elevate, is a nonprofit organization founded to inspire people on their wellness journeys, to serve populations with limited access to wellness practices and to elevate women entrepreneurs in the wellness industry.