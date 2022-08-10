Achieve’s Newstead 5K scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Achieve’s annual Newstead 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. in South Orange’s historic Newstead neighborhood.

Now in its 20th year, the Newstead 5K race has kicked off the new school year in South Orange and Maplewood, attracting hundreds of enthusiastic runners and walkers of all ages for a morning of healthy activity, connection and fundraising.

The race will kick off at 9 a.m. at the South Mountain Annex, 112 Glenview Road in South Orange, with chip-timing provided by CompuScore and the course mapped out through the streets of the Newstead neighborhood. Racers will receive T-shirts, while supplies last; a registration fee applies.

To support the event, contact director@achievefoundation.org by Sept. 1 or learn more at https://achievefoundation.org/instead5k. Volunteers are also needed leading up to and including the day of the race; contact newstead5K@achievefoundation.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

The Newstead 5K is one of Achieve’s largest events, with a fundraising goal of $40,000 to underwrite initiatives that promote high-quality education and prepare South Orange–Maplewood School District students for the future.