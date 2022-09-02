Board members sought for South Orange community co-retail nonprofit board

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In August, the South Orange Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new nonprofit organization based in the village. This organization will support local and neighboring community makers, artists and small businesses by providing an experiential co-retail, incubation and community-building space located at 59 South Orange Ave. as part of the Taylor Vose development project.

The village is seeking interested members of the community to apply to join the organization’s founding board of directors. The village is particularly interested in candidates who are local South Orange residents and/or have substantial experience in any of the following: nonprofit management and/or operations; retail development; finance and accounting; communications and branding, including via social media; fundraising; previous service as a volunteer or board member with a nonprofit organization; and restaurant/bar management.

Members of the board will support the work of this new nonprofit organization, provide leadership and governance, and act as ambassadors to the community. Day-to-day operations will be led by a management entity, which will be hired to build out, staff and run the physical space. Board members will partner with the management entity to manage and steward the space, its programming and community partnerships.

Board members serve a minimum of three years and will be eligible for reappointment. Service on this board is on a volunteer basis without remuneration. To apply, send a statement of interest and a resume to so@southorange.org by Sept. 23 with “community co-retail nonprofit board” in the subject line.