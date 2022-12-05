Celebrate the season at Durand-Hedden House & Garden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden this December for local holiday traditions.

Register for Durand-Hedden’s popular gingerbread house contest at durandhedden.org through Dec. 9. Contestants will drop off their creations at Durand-Hedden on Saturday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 12.

The entire community is invited to Durand-Hedden’s holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 11. Attendees will be able to take photos with Santa in Durand-Hedden’s Victorian parlor, and browse and shop in the country store for unique and affordable gifts.

The December open house is also an opportunity to view the popular exhibit “Charm & Necessity: Maplewood Village Since 1888.” The exhibit’s debut last month was one of the most popular events ever held at Durand-Hedden.

Contest entry is free, as is admission to Durand-Hedden House & Garden, located at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.