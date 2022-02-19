Charges brought against teens following Columbia High School affray

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Feb. 15, the Maplewood Police Department released an update detailing the incident that occurred at Columbia High School on Jan. 31 at approximately noon, in which the school entered a “code yellow,” aka shelter in place, in response to a fight between students.

The MPD Detective Bureau conducted an investigation related to an aggravated assault with a weapon that occurred at CHS. In this incident, a 16-year-old female CHS student entered the school library with the purpose to assault another female CHS student, age 17. During the altercation in the library, CHS staff and others were sprayed with a “Mace-type aerosol,” according to police. After several minutes, CHS staff separated the two students. The 16-year-old fled from the library and the 17-year-old was escorted to the main office by security. While the 17-year-old was in Principal Frank Sanchez’s office with school security, the 16-year-old made her way to the main office and, hearing the older student yelling, entered Sanchez’s office to confront the older student again. At this time, other CHS staff members entered the principal’s office in an attempt to intervene.

According to police, the 16-year-old combatant then proceeded to threaten and spray the Mace-type aerosol in the office; the spray struck and/or affected all who were in the room. The 16-year-old then ran out of the office, down the halls and into the cafeteria, from where she later exited the building.

A review of this incident was conducted with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, which then approved the following charges.

The 16-year-old female CHS student combatant was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assaults, simple assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The 17-year-old female CHS student was charged with simple assault and making terroristic threats; according to the police department, later that day she went on Instagram Live and made threats of bodily harm with a weapon toward the 16-year-old. At no time were threats directed toward the school.

The names of the juvenile students involved are being withheld because of their age.

During the course of the investigation, police identified an adult CHS student, Joshua Howell, 18, for allegedly taking the aerosol spray away from the 17-year-old and giving it to the 16-year-old combatant. Howell was charged with possession of a weapon and theft of mislaid property.

“I want to thank our detectives for conducting a complete and thorough investigation,” police Chief Jimmy DeVaul said. “Detectives interviewed and obtained numerous statements from the victims, witnesses, school staff and security. I also want to thank the public for providing inside information and clarity to the investigation.”