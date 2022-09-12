Charity tennis tournament raises more than $6K for epilepsy organization

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Congratulations to champions Mark Bochner and Eric Bochner and runners-up Rjay Basco and Jim Serrano in the fourth annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy, which wrapped up Sept. 11 at Maplewood Memorial Park. Eric and Mark Bochner successfully defended their titles from the previous two years by defeating Basco and Serrano in the finals 6-0, 6-0.

The tournament hosted eight doubles teams and raised more than $6,000 for Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping to improve the quality of life for people affected by epilepsy and their loved ones.

“My sister, Laura, died nearly 25 years ago,” Christine Holtz said, urging people to donate to the cause. “It’s still hard to imagine her not living her best life somewhere out in this big world. She was a caring, generous, sensitive, artistic, athletic — I could go on and on — young woman who could have chosen to do anything with her life.”

Donations can be made to tinyurl.com/4nxyem6z.

The tournament was sponsored by the Maplewood Recreation Department and St. James’s Gate Publick House in Maplewood.