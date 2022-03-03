Columbia HS Scholarship Fund accepting applications

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Attention Columbia High School seniors and graduates! Columbia High School Scholarship Fund applications are now available to be downloaded at chssf.org. In addition, a representative from CHSSF will be at Columbia High School from March 7 through 11 to hand out applications and answer questions.

Applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, April 20, and they must be sent to the post office box indicated in the materials, which is CHSSF, P.O. Box 315, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Do not return them to CHS.

CHS seniors and graduates are encouraged to apply. The scholarships are need-based and can be used for any kind of post-secondary education, from trade or technical school to community college, four-year college and even graduate school. The awards are for one year only; recipients must reapply each year.

Contact Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048 or carolba321@aol.com with any questions.