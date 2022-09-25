Columbia HS senior named a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the academically talented high school seniors named is one senior from Columbia High School, Holden U. Reeves.

The semifinalists will compete for more than 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be announced in spring 2023. All winners will be selected from this group of semifinalists.

CHS also had 21 seniors named as commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program; these students were recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

“We are so proud that in addition to Reeves, we had a total of 21 National Merit Commended Scholars, representing another incredible senior class,” CHS Principal Frank Sanchez said. “This accomplishment demonstrates years of hard work and dedication by these students and by the mentoring of our CHS faculty and our colleagues across the district.”

High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.