Community Coalition on Race to host community forum on safety and policing

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Monday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m., the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites local residents, neighboring communities and all interested parties to learn more about the timely topics of community safety and policing.

Key representatives, including South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo; Maplewood Police Chief James DeVaul; Ayoola Akinnuoye, co-chairperson of the Maplewood Community Board on Policing; and Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad, chairperson of the South Orange Community Police Collaborative, will be joined by Alexis Karteron and Sara Wakefield to share facts and to answer questions about local and regional crime trends, new initiatives, and safety precautions.

Information will be shared in a panel format using questions prepared in advance. Time permitting, additional questions will be accepted from webinar participants. To register for this event, visit https://tinyurl.com/37bbumzz.