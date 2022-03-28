Compagnoni to discuss her bees at the Maplewood Garden Club

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Adriana Compagnoni will present “Won’t You Bee My Neighbor?” at the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Compagnoni became a beekeeper in 2012 with two hives and a lot of enthusiasm. Having more than 20 years of academic experience in computer science and being an avid gardener, she approaches beekeeping with a scientist’s eye and a gardener’s mind. Because of the susceptibility of bees to pesticides, the synergy between gardening and beekeeping leads to environmentally friendly gardening practices.

Compagnoni will share fun facts about bees that she learned in her years of beekeeping, some little-known facts about bees and beekeeping, and recommendations on what suburban gardeners can do to help the bees. Her presentation will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a question-and-answer session. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.