Drive carefully, SORS urges, as it sees uptick in serious car accidents

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — According to the South Orange Rescue Squad, its volunteers have recently seen an alarming increase in serious motor vehicle accidents in the area. SORS reminds everyone to drive safely! This includes maintaining a safe speed, driving unimpaired, removing distractions such as cell phones, driving within your limits, being cognizant of the weather and how it alters the handling of your vehicle, and always making sure to wear a seat belt.

Photos Courtesy of South Orange Rescue Squad