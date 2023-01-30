Durand-Hedden, CCR to honor black history with lecture and workshop

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In honor of Black History Month this February, Durand-Hedden House & Garden and the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold two events dedicated to African American genealogy.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., join Barbara Velazquez at Durand-Hedden, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, as she shares her journey of ancestral discovery in a lecture titled “African American Genealogy: The Joy of Discovery.” Hear about Velazquez’s fascinating journey and learn how to put her knowledge to work.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m., genealogist Janice Gilyard will hold a workshop, “In Search of Our Ancestors,” at the DeHart Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. During this workshop, attendees will learn the genealogy and DNA skills necessary to research, document, share and preserve their family history. Gilyard will also provide successful case studies and share how she traced her family back to the 1700s using a variety of records and online resources.

Both events are free and require pre-registration at durandhedden.org. Workshop participants should bring their own laptops and register for free memberships at ancestry.com and familysearch.org ahead of coming to the event.