Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They will examine natural specimens as Fuchs talks about her process. Participants of all ages will explore connections between science, art, design and math in Grasmere Park, which surrounds the Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood.

Fuchs is a teaching artist and designer with a background in textile design and interior architecture. She teaches her nature-inspired curriculum at museums, arboretums, schools and universities. Her own work includes cyanotype, textiles, printmaking, collage and assemblage.

Admission to the program as well as to the house is free. For more information, visit durandhedden.org.