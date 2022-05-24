‘Evening of Roses’ to feature director of documentary on Sister Rose Thering

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sister Rose Thering Fund for Education in Jewish-Christian Studies at Seton Hall University will hold its annual signature fundraiser, “Evening of Roses,” on Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in Bethany Hall. The event honors those who advance Thering’s legacy by fostering understanding and cooperation among Jews, Christians and people of other religious traditions through advocacy and education.

The fund was created to raise scholarship funding for teachers enrolled in Seton Hall’s Jewish-Christian Studies certificate program, who have made it their mission to help develop the next generation of leaders and upstanders.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Oren Jacoby, director of the Oscar-nominated “Sister Rose’s Passion,” a 39-minute documentary about Thering’s life, which won Best Documentary Short at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2004 and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2005. Jacoby has directed more than 30 films including “On Broadway,” the story of the Broadway Theater’s role in the rebirth of New York City, and “My Italian Secret,” which tells the story of Italians who risked their lives to save thousands of Jews in World War II.

Those also slated to speak during the event are Rabbi David Vaisberg of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston; the Rev. Colin Kay, vice president for mission and ministry at Seton Hall University; and Monsignor C. Anthony Ziccardi, assistant professor of Biblical studies at the Immaculate Conception School of Theology at SHU.

Visit https://advancement.shu.edu/event-registrations/evening-of-roses for more information and to register.