Exciting fall semester awaits at South Orange–Maplewood Adult School

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School has just launched its fall 2022 catalog of more than 100 courses at somadultschool.org.

The fall catalog features a trove of stimulating lectures and entertaining events, such as Ralph Buultjens discussing world politics leading up to the midterm elections in America; a four-course wine-pairing dinner at Luna Stella; Stephen Whitty presenting “The Hitchcock Blondes”; three lectures from award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel; Carol Levin portraying Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Woman Suffrage Association from 1912-1920; and vintage shopping in New York City with a fashion pro.

Students can spark their creative juices with classes such as “Pinot & Pottery,” “Adventures in Watercolors,” “House Portraits in Collage,” a chalk paint workshop, photography, calligraphy, knitting and landscape painting.

A 20-week gardening class will be offered, as will classes to demystify and de-stress college planning.

Need help getting pen to paper? Check out classes on memoir writing, creative writing, songwriting, playwriting and how to publish a children’s book.

There will also be classes in the culinary arts, spirituality, languages, technology, fitness, career changing, life skills, health care, music and more. And more classes will be added throughout the semester.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from the community. To donate or become a sponsor, email schoolinfo@somadultschool.org or visit the website.